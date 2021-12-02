Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Actors Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline are all set to star in the new Apple thriller series by Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron.

As per Variety, the show is titled 'Disclaimer' and is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight.

Also Read | Mirzapur Fame Bramha Mishra Passes Away; Divyenndu Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar Mourn His Loss.

Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions.

When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realise she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Also Read | Breaking Bad Star Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Parsekian Expecting Second Child Together.

Cuaron is writing the adaptation and will also direct and executive produce under his Esperanto Filmoj banner along with Gabriela Rodriguez.

Blanchett will executive produce in addition to starring. Anonymous Content's David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin also executive produce.

Academy Award-winner Emmanuel Lubezki will serve as director of photography alongside Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel.

Cuaron's most recent feature was the critically-acclaimed film 'Roma', on which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer. The film won three Oscars: best foreign-language film and best director and cinematography for Cuaron.

He is currently under an overall deal at Apple, with 'Disclaimer' being the first project ordered to series under the deal.

'Disclaimer' will mark the first regular live-action television role of Kline's career. He is known for his work in film and on the stage, having won an Oscar for 'A Fish Called Wanda'. His other noted film roles include 'Sophie's Choice', 'The Big Chill', 'In and Out', 'Silverado' and 'Cry Freedom'.

Blanchett recently starred in the FX limited series 'Mrs America', for which she picked up an Emmy nomination for best actress in a limited series in 2020. She is a six-time Oscar nominee, winning two of the awards for her work in 'Blue Jasmine' and 'The Aviator'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)