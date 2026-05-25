Entertainment News | Dharmendra Honoured Posthumously with Padma Vibhushan, Wife Hema Malini Receives on His Behalf

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Actor-BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday evening received Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, and cinema icon Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Hema Malini at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, Ahana Deol got emotional when her father Dharmendra's name was announced. She was seated with her husband, Vaibhav Vohra, by her side.

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Earlier, speaking to ANI, Hema Malini said the honour was a moment of joy not just for the family but for the entire country.

"It makes us very happy, the entire country is happy. Had it come earlier, Dharmendra ji would have been extremely happy, and seeing him, his fans would have been even happier," she said.

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The Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, was conferred on Dharmendra for his exceptional and distinguished service to the arts.

In a previous statement, Hema Malini described the recognition as long overdue."So so proud that the government has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award," she said, expressing gratitude to the Centre for acknowledging his legacy.

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema's original 'He-Man', passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades.

Known for his charismatic screen presence, gentle smile and versatility, he was widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema. His body of work includes classics such as 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' and 'Anupama'.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. Sadly, on November 24, 2025, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

On the eve of Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the official list of Padma awardees for 2026, and on May 25, the awards were presented to the recipients at the ceremony.

The prestigious civilian honours recognise individuals from diverse fields, including arts, literature, social service, medicine, education and public service, for their excellence, dedication and long-term contribution to society. (ANI)

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