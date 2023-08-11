Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): After the much-awaited trailer, the makers of ‘Kushi’ starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to bring musical concert to make Independence Day more special.

Taking to Instagram, Mythri Movie Makers treated fans with exciting news and captioned it, “Get ready to Witness the Biggest Musical Concert. Let's celebrate Love & Music with #KushiMusicalConcert on AUG 15th at HICC Convention Centre, HYD.”

While the trailer captured the effervescent chemistry of the most desirable pair Vijay and Samantha that came along with a perfect blend of intense emotions with humour and picturesque visuals, the melodious music played a significant role to set the right tone. Now, taking ahead the musical celebration, the team 'Kushi' is to host a musical concert on August 15 at HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

The musical concert will be attended by the lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it will be filled with blockbuster performances of the magical musician, the music director Hesham Abdul Wahab along with Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi.

The trailer took the audiences into the heartwarming world of Aaradhya and Viplav who create a relatable but adorable world of romance and take us along in their journey of love. And like life itself, the journey has its ups and downs, struggles as well as its bittersweet moments.

The video begins with Vijay and Samantha discovering love in Kashmir's rugged mountains. But their love tale quickly turns as their families get involved to make them apart. But to prove their families wrong, Samantha and Vijay’s characters unite, marry, and embark on a journey.

The trailer is a combination of intense emotions with humour, melodious music and picturesque visuals.

The trailer was launched at an event held in Hyderabad in the presence of the film cast, crew, and media from across the country.The event was not attended by Samantha as she is on a brief break from acting to take care of her health as she is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

After 'Mahanati', it will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen sharing screen space with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film, which is tentatively titled 'VD 12'.

Samantha, on the other hand, will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

