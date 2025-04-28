Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): A new series 'Gram Chikitsalay' is all set to be out on OTT next month.

Produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), Gram Chikitsalay is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra (creator and director of Panchayat), written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava, and directed by Rahul Pandey.

It stars Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles.

On Monday, Prime Video announced that the show will be released on May 9.

As per a press note, the five-part series follows the journey of Dr. Prabhat, an ambitious city doctor, who navigates bureaucratic hurdles, sceptical locals, and small-town eccentricities to revive a nearly defunct Public Health Center in a remote village

On what audience can expect from the series, Vijay Koshy, president, The Viral Fever, said, "With Gram Chikitsalay, we bring to life a heartfelt and inspiring story that delves into the challenges and triumphs of rural healthcare, told through a lens that is both humorous and deeply relatable."

He added, "At its core, the series is about resilience, connection, and the pursuit of change against all odds. Through Dr. Prabhat's journey, we explore universal themes of idealism meeting reality. He isn't just fighting diseases; he's challenging deeply rooted systems, prejudices, and the status quo - all while learning that change is a two-way street. Amol Parashar has done a splendid job bringing this character to life. We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video once again and continue to push boundaries, bringing forth entertaining stories that matter and make an impact. We can't wait for viewers to experience Dr. Prabhat's journey as he tries to bring about change when the series premieres." (ANI)

