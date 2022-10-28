Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): Historical drama, 'The Serpent Queen' has been renewed for Season 2 at Starz.

According to Variety, the historical drama starring two-time Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton has been renewed by the premium cabler for an additional eight episodes. The information was released in advance of the Season 1 finale of the show, which will premiere on Sunday, October 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Starz in the United States and Canada and at 12:00 a.m. ET on Starz streaming platforms.

As per the reports of Deadline, the television show is a modern take on the life of Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton), who defied all odds to become one of the most powerful and long-reigning monarchs in French history. It is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda. When orphaned Catherine, age 14, marries the 16th-century French court, the story begins. She must rapidly figure out who she can trust in her personal courtiers as well as the other members of the royal court because her future is uncertain, and she must outwit anyone who doubts her will to survive at all costs.

According to Deadline, Justin Haythe, a writer and executive producer, created the series. Executive producers are Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff. The Serpent Queen is being overseen by Kathryn Tyus-Adair, Senior Vice President, Original Programming, for Starz, and Courtney Mock, for Lionsgate Television. By Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment for Starz, the show is made. (ANI)

