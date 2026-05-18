HIFOCUS IP Cameras: Protecting India with Smart Tech

HIFOCUS Expands IP Camera Lineup to Meet Growing Need for Intelligent Security Infrastructure Across India

India’s security landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, pivoting rapidly toward intelligent, network-based surveillance. As both public and private organizations prioritize operational oversight, remote monitoring, and infrastructure protection, HIFOCUS is broadening its IP CCTV Camera portfolio. This strategic expansion bolsters the company’s standing in the competitive network surveillance market, specifically targeting the rising demand for regulatory compliance, robust cybersecurity, and AI-driven monitoring within government and enterprise sectors.

In recent years, the shift toward IP-based surveillance has gained momentum across industries such as logistics, healthcare, retail, education, manufacturing, and public infrastructure. Organizations are increasingly replacing legacy analog systems with modern Network CCTV Cameras, which provide benefits like centralized management, remote access, high-definition video, cloud connectivity, and sophisticated analytics. Market observers note that as India’s digital infrastructure matures, IP surveillance is becoming a fundamental element for creating scalable, future-proof security frameworks.

Image Caption: The company is bolstering its network surveillance lineup with over 30 STQC-certified IP camera models, while more than 50 additional products are currently undergoing the certification process.

Expanding the Reach of Network-Centric Surveillance Systems

To strengthen its position within the surveillance industry, the Hi-Focus CCTV IP Camera Series has secured BIS-ER certification through STQC, highlighting its dedication to Indian quality and security standards.

Currently, the brand offers more than 30 certified IP camera models, with over 50 additional products in the certification pipeline, which are expected to receive approval by the end of May.

This milestone positions HIFOCUS as one of the few Indian CCTV manufacturers focused on developing government-compliant surveillance infrastructure for critical and regulated sectors.

Recognized as one of India’s trusted CCTV brands, HIFOCUS continues to align its product roadmap with the national push for secure, standards-compliant surveillance deployments.

Prioritizing AI-Powered and Scalable Surveillance Infrastructure

Modern surveillance has evolved far beyond simple video recording. Today, organizations and institutions require intelligent ecosystems capable of delivering proactive alerts, sophisticated analytics, and centralized control.

HIFOCUS has upgraded its IP CCTV Camera range with AI-driven capabilities engineered to handle the complex surveillance demands of commercial and public-sector projects.

The company’s advanced surveillance features include:

Wrong parking detection

Loitering alerts

On-duty sleeping alerts

Facial recognition

Helmet detection and alerts

Tripwire and double-tripwire detection

Smart event-based monitoring

Strengthening Cybersecurity in Connected Surveillance

With the widespread adoption of connected surveillance systems, cybersecurity has become a primary concern within the security technology industry.

To address these emerging risks, HIFOCUS has integrated its HIT (HI-FOCUS Integrated Trust) Technology framework into its surveillance ecosystem. This architecture is designed to ensure secure device communication, verify firmware integrity, manage device lifecycles, and maintain consistent system performance across network surveillance deployments.

Industry experts anticipate that cybersecurity-focused surveillance infrastructure will soon become a standard procurement requirement, particularly for enterprise and public-sector projects.

A Made-in-India Brand with a Nationwide Footprint

Headquartered in Chennai, HIFOCUS is a Made-in-India CCTV brand with a presence spanning more than 15 strategic locations across the country.

With over a decade of experience, the company manufactures a diverse range of AI-powered IP cameras, NVRs, hybrid recorders, networking hardware, and smart city surveillance solutions that adhere to global quality standards.

The company also holds multiple certifications, including CE, FCC, BIS, ISO 9001, RoHS, and BIS-ER certified by STQC.

Its surveillance solutions have been deployed across several government and infrastructure projects involving organizations such as the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, Tamil Nadu Police, Delhi Police, EPFO, Bharat Petroleum, BHEL, and Smart City initiatives.

The Evolution of the Indian Surveillance Market

Driven by stricter regulatory oversight, rapid urban development, and increasing cybersecurity awareness, India’s surveillance market is steadily transitioning toward intelligent, compliant, and network-based security systems.

Industry analysts believe that solutions integrating AI capabilities, compliance readiness, and secure IP infrastructure will define the next phase of surveillance adoption across the nation.

As the demand for connected security ecosystems grows, manufacturers that invest in advanced IP surveillance technologies are well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s digital security landscape.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).