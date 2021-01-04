Bahraich (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) The police Monday arrested 12 people from here for alleged illegal sand mining and recovered eight tractors as well as an earth-moving machine from them, officials said.

They were arrested from Vaivahi village here under Khairighat police station here, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said that of the 12 arrested, 10 are from Bahraich, while the rest two are from Lakhimpur Khiri.

A case has been registered against them them at the Khairighat police station, Kumar said.

