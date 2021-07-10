Guwahati, Jul 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has allocated additional portfolios to two cabinet ministers Ranoj Pegu of the BJP and Urkhao Gwra Brahma of the UPPL, a notification said.

Brahma, who holds the Handloom and Textile, and Soil Conservation portfolios, will also be the in-charge of the Welfare of Bodoland Department, it said.

Besides the Education (Higher, Secondary and Elementary) Department, Pegu will also take care of the Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes Department.

Sarma's 13-member cabinet has 10 ministers from the BJP, two from the AGP and one from the UPPL.

The alliance has won 75 seats in the 126-member assembly.

