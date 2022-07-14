Jammu, Jul 14 (PTI) Two alleged inter-state drug smugglers were arrested on Thursday after 600 kg of poppy straw was seized from their truck, an officer of the Anti-Narcotic Task Force said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), Vinay Sharma, said the truck was on its way to Punjab from Kashmir when it was intercepted and checked near the Environmental Park in Sidhra.

Twenty-four plastic bags containing 600 kg of poppy straw concealed under plywood sheets were seized from the truck, the officer said.

He said two Nasir Farooq and Mohammad Amin Rather were arrested.

"ANTF is investigating the forward and backward links of this consignment and more arrests are expected," Sharma said.

He appealed to the people to share information on narcotics dealers so that strict actions can be taken against them.

