Ranchi, Jul 10 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,46,223 on Saturday as 52 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,119 as no fresh fatality was registered, it said.

Ranchi district recorded the highest number of new cases at 95, followed by 10 in East Singhbhum.

The state now has 449 active cases, while 3,40,655 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

A total of 50,190 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

