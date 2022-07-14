Jamshedpur, Jul 14 (PTI) Eight people were arrested on Thursday in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand in connection with the violent protests over the Aginpath scheme, an officer said.

A team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested them from the Telco police station area, he said.

Also Read | Telangana Floods: Bhadrachalam Cut-Off As Bridge on Flooded Godavari Closed; 6000 People Evacuated.

They were involved in blocking the railway track in Jugsalai on June 17, the RPF officer said.

The arrests were made after the accused were identified from the CCTV footage. Over 200 youths have been booked in connection with the blockade, he said.

Also Read | NSE Illegal Phone Taping: ED Arrests Former National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.

The eight accused were later released on personal recognizance (PR) bonds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)