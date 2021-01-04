Dehradun, Jan 4 (PTI) Eight more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday as 301 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 92,112, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 1,535 people have died from the infection in the state, the bulletin said.

On Monday, Dehradun district reported the highest 125 cases, followed by Nainital (74), Haridwar (23), Udham Singh Nagar (20) and Champawat (17).

Uttarkashi reported nine cases while Pauri, Pithoragarh and Almora recorded seven cases each.

Six cases were detected in Rudraprayag, four in Chamoli and two in Tehri, the bulletin said.

So far, 85,400 people have recovered from the infection, 1,211 have migrated out of the state and 3,966 are under treatment, it said.

