Pune, Jun 23 (PTI) Over 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days and the labour department is monitoring the movement of migrant workers who are returning to the city, district Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

After the lockdown was enforced in March and COVID-19 cases started increasing in Maharashtra's Pune district, scores of migrant labourers working here in various industrial belts, construction sites, hotels and othercommercial establishments went back to their native states.

Following the resumption of rail services recently on some key routes, total 144 trains crossed the Pune railway station and nearly 23,000 passengers deboarded here, the collector told reporters on Monday.

"Of the 23,000 passengers who deboarded at the Pune station, over 8,900 were identified as labourers belonging to various states," he said.

"Even if the numbers are not that big, the labour departmentis keeping a close watch on the movement of migrant labourers who are returning to the city," he added.

