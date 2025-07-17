Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the progress made by AIIMS Jammu in a short period and said that perhaps the institute will be counted among the best of the 23 AIIMS in the country.

"If we look at the 22 other AIIMS in the country, perhaps the best AIIMS will be counted as that of Jammu. Not only do patients from Jammu come here for treatment but also patients from neighbouring states have begun coming here," Abdullah told reporters.

He said that this is even though it is not easy to travel on this highway. "Once the expressway gets completed, the rush of patients will increase," he said.

Abdullah visited AIIMS in Samba on Thursday to review its functioning and expressed satisfaction over the remarkable progress made by the institution in a short period.

Accompanied by Adviser to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdullah addressed a gathering of AIIMS management, students and medical staff, and lauded the efforts that have shaped AIIMS Jammu into a state-of-the-art healthcare and academic institution.

"The successful establishment and functioning of AIIMS is a testament to the power of will and vision. The dream of the prime minister has truly taken shape here," the chief minister said, adding, "World-class efforts and endeavour seem to have come together to create this exceptional facility."

Highlighting the growing importance of the institution, the chief minister noted, "It is heartening to see AIIMS already serving patients from across the country. The completion of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will further facilitate access for patients."

He expressed the hope that other healthcare institutions across Jammu and Kashmir would emulate this model of excellence.

The chief minister assured full government support to the institution and its vision of growth and expansion. He praised the ambitions of the AIIMS management and hoped that AIIMS Kashmir would be completed soon and become operational.

While releasing the Manual of Disaster Management prepared by AIIMS Jammu, the chief minister underscored the need for readiness.

"We sincerely hope never to face a situation that requires the use of this manual. Yet, in the interest of preparedness, it is better to have and not need than to need and not have. Such forward-thinking initiatives by institutions like AIIMS are commendable," he said.

Wani also addressed the gathering and congratulated AIIMS Jammu for its impressive infrastructure, lush green campus and emergence as a hub of medical excellence.

He appreciated the hospital's patient-friendly registration process and the quality of its treatment facilities.

Prof. Shakti Kumar Gupta presented a comprehensive overview of the institution's progress, sharing the vision of AIIMS Jammu to become a global centre of healthcare, research and education.

He said that patient feedback indicates that 82 per cent of discharged patients are highly satisfied, with another 17 per cent satisfied with the services provided. He also outlined several key statistics demonstrating the hospital's growing capabilities.

Earlier, the chief minister toured various sections of the campus, including diagnostic labs, testing facilities, in-patient wards and high-tech academic classrooms, taking stock of infrastructure and operational readiness.

