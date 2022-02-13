New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): With an aim to improve the on-time performance (OTP) of the airline, Air India, which was recently owned by Tata Group, on Sunday issued a new circular for its cabin crew, instructing them to wear minimum jewelry, and prohibiting them from visiting duty-free shops, drinking alcohol, and eating before guest boarding.

"The Cabin Crew must adhere to the uniform regulations with emphasis on minimum jewelry being worn in order to avoid any delays at customs and security checks," Air India circular read.

"The Cabin crew should not visit duty-free shops and proceed to the boarding gate soon after completing immigration and security checks," AI circular added.

The issue of the circular to the cabin crew behind the airline seeks to improve the airline's on-time performance.

"Cabin supervisor must ensure that all cabin crew is present in the cabin. The crew must not consume beverages/or eat food prior to/during guest boarding) and assist in swift boarding/seating of guests," Circular added.

Notably, Tata Sons won a bid for acquiring the national for Rs 18,000 crore, the government announced in October 2021, marking the end of the process to privatize the national carrier with the government approving its disinvestment.

The bid was filed by Tata Sons wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd. Tata Sons was up against Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh-led consortium, which had bid Rs 15,100 crore.

After Tata Sons won the bid, the Group's chairman N Chandrasekaran termed it as a "historic moment" and said the Group's endeavor will be to build a world-class airline that makes every Indian proud. (ANI)

