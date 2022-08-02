New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Tuesday said it will start operating flights on the Chennai-Mumbai route from September 15.

The new carrier will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jeweller Shot at During Robbery in Najafgarh Area, Two Held After Encounter.

The airline will start services on the Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mumbai routes from August 13 and August 19, respectively.

"The newly commencing daily flights between Chennai and Mumbai will start from September 15, 2022,” the airline's statement said.

Also Read | 'Jholewala Fakir in Parliament Since 2019,’ Says Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Over Accusations of Hiding Her Expensive Bag.

Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, it said.

It will add an additional two aircraft each month and by the end of 2023, it will have inducted 18 aircraft, the airline mentioned.

“It plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, delivered over five years,” it noted.

The carrier had on July 7 received its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)