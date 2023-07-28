Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): The total number of devotees who undertook the pilgrimage this year's Amarnath Yatra surpassed last year's number, said officials.

A total of 9,150 devotees took darshan at the Amarnath Cave shrine on Thursday, taking the cumulative figure of devotees to 369,288. This surpasses last year's total of 365,721 devotees taking the Yatra.

Also Read | More Than 900 Migrants Drown off Tunisia’s Coast in 2023.

Beyond the spiritual significance, the Yatra has also witnessed the arrival of distinguished personalities from various walks of life, renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal, and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

The Amarnath Yatra-2023 has also witnessed a significant increase in the number of foreign pilgrims visiting the holy shrine. The pilgrimage's allure extends beyond national boundaries, drawing people from all over the world to partake in this spiritually enriching experience.

Also Read | Telangana Flash Floods: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Northern Districts of State, 10 People Washed Away (Watch Video).

The Yatra coincided with the commemoration of Kargil Diwas at all Yatra Base Camps, wherein the triumph of the Kargil War was honored. The event saw active participation from various security departments, including the Army, CRPF, Police, NDRF, SDRF, Civil Administration, and Yatries, further strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the civilian population, said an official statement.

The Yatra served as an opportunity to pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the defense of the nation.

"As the Shri Amarnath Yatra-2023 continues to witness an ever-growing number of devotees and garners widespread praise for its well-organized arrangements, it stands as a shining example of communal harmony, unity, and devotion. This sacred journey transcends geographical boundaries, bringing people from all walks of life together in a shared spirit of oneness and reverence," said the statement.

"In conclusion, the Amarnath Yatra-2023 has not only surpassed the previous year's numbers but has also touched the hearts of countless devotees, leaving an indelible impression of unity, spirituality, and appreciation for the administration's meticulous efforts," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)