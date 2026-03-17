Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A major fire broke out on Monday evening at the Auto Nagar area of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, engulfing several shops.

According to the officials, the flames quickly spread from one shop to another, engulfing nearby shops.

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Due to the intensity of the fire, two waste shops were completely gutted.

Upon receiving the information, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and initiated the dousing operations.

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Further details are awaited.

Recently, a tragic fire incident at the Trauma Care Centre of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack claimed the lives of 12 patients.

The incident occurred at the SCB Medical College and Hospital's Trauma Care ICU centre in Cuttack on early hour on Monday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)