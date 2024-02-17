New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) on Saturday filed the Victim Impact Assessment Report required for the assessment of compensation to the family of Ankit Saksena who was killed in full public view in West Delhi in 2018.

His mother is the only surviving member of the family. His father passed away some time ago.

After taking the report on record, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sunil Kumar Sharma listed the matter for hearing arguments on sentence for three convicts in the matter on March 2, 2024.

Ankit Saksena was murdered due to an affair with a girl in February 2018. The parents and maternal uncle of the girl were convicted for the murder.

On January 31, Tis Hazari Court directed DLSA to prepare and file a Victim Impact Assessment Report.

The court had taken on record the affidavits filed by the convicts and the prosecution.

The convicts have mentioned in the affidavit that they have no income.

The prosecution has also filed its affidavit, mentioning the expenses incurred during the trial of the case.

The court is likely to hear the application moved by the accused's counsel seeking a media ban on reporting of the matter, on the next date.

The Tis Hazari Court, on January 15, 2024, directed the convicts and prosecution to file affidavits related to assets and liabilities.

The counsel had also raised objections to media reporting of the case and submitted that this case was being reported daily. It will hamper the rights of the convicts. He seeks a direction for media reporting.

The special public prosecutor opposed the contention and submitted that the matter was over and judgement has been passed. The judgement of a court is a public document. This case will be reported by the media.

The court asked the counsel to move an application in this regard

This case pertains to an incident involving the murder of a youth in the Kyala area in 2018.

On December 23, 2023, the court convicted the parents and maternal uncle of the girl for murdering her lover, Ankit Saksena, in February 2018.

An FIR was registered at Khyala Police Station in this case against the convicts.

Ankit Saksena was in love with a girl of a different religion. This relationship was not acceptable to the family of the girl. Ankit Saksena, a photographer by profession, was killed by her father and maternal uncle by slitting his throat on a road in West Delhi's Khyala.

After considering the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, Mohd. Salim, Akbar Ali and his wife Shahnaz Begam were held guilty of the offences of murder, etc.

While convicting the accused persons, the court said, "Truth should be the guiding star in the entire judicial process. Truth is the foundation of justice. Dispensation of justice based on truth is an essential feature in the justice delivery system.

"People would have faith in the courts when truth alone triumphs. Justice based on truth would establish peace in society, " the court added.

As per the prosecution, Ankit Saksena was murdered on the night of February 1, 2018, near Blind University in Raghuveer Nagar by the three convicts and a minor brother of the girl.

It was alleged that Mohd. Salim caught hold of Ankit Saksena's right hand, the juvenile brother caught hold of his left hand, and Akbar Ali caught hold of the hair and slit the throat of Saksena. Thereafter, Ankit fell down on the footpath.

His parents were also present and trying to protect their son. They were shocked to see their son in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead.

On the complaint of Yashpal Saksena, an FIR was lodged at Police Station Khyala.

After an investigation, Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Mohd Salim, Akbar Ali and Shahnaj Begum under sections 302, 323 and 34 of the IPC.

The Delhi police listed 28 witnesses to prove their case. Yashpal Saksena was the complainant and eyewitness to the incident. Ankit's mother was also cited as a witness. His friend, Anmol Singh, was also cited as an eyewitness.

A minor's case is pending before the juvenile justice board. (ANI)

