New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Arbitration law expert Tejas Dhirenbhai Karia on Friday took oath of office as judge of the Delhi High Court, taking its strength to 39.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya administered the oath to Justice Karia at a ceremony held in the high court premises.

The Central government notified the new appointment on February 12 after the Supreme Court collegium made a recommendation in favour of Karia, Partner and Head of Arbitration at law firm Shardul Amarchand & Mangaldas, in August last year.

The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60.

