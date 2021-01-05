New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Army chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday visited the military base hospital at the Delhi Cantonment and interacted with patients and health workers.

In a tweet, the Indian Army said Naravane interacted with "COVID warriors" at the hospital and lauded them for their "selfless services".

"We Stand Shoulder to Shoulder in our fight against #COVID19," it noted.

The Army chief also interacted with patients, it said, adding that such interactions continue to be the bedrock of the close bonding that the Indian Army is proud of.

