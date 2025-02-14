Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet is set to convene on February 16 to discuss the implications of recent revelations concerning an MP from Assam on national security.

This development comes amid allegations from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colbourn, has connections to the Pakistani government and George Soros's Open Society, potentially compromising national interests.

Sarma on Thursday announced that the state cabinet will convene on February 16 to discuss the alleged links of a Congress MP from Assam to national security concerns.

In an X post, he said, "On February 16, the Assam Cabinet will deliberate on whether the recent revelations concerning an MP from Assam have any implications for national security. The discussion will focus on objectively and thoroughly assessing the matter, ensuring that any necessary actions are taken from a nonpartisan standpoint."

Sarma has also questioned the timing of certain events linked to Gogoi's political actions and associations, including a 2015 meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner to India. The Assam CM has demanded that Gogoi and his wife answer serious questions about their alleged links to the ISI and their involvement in taking young minds to the Pakistan High Commission for "brainwashing and radicalization."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat fired shots at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying that the latter has been "restless" and has "doubts" about his chair.

Earlier, Assam CM Sarma launched an offensive against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, raising questions over his wife's foreign citizenship and her past work in Pakistan.

"Sooner or later, it will be known how foreign powers, led by George Soros' ecosystem, influenced a major decision of Assam Congress in 2014. The truth will emerge in due course," Assam CM Sarma said on the reports linking Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colbourn to the Pakistani Government and George Soros's Open Society.

"The couple needs to answer serious questions raised regarding closing their links with the ISI and taking young impressionable minds to the Pakistan High Commission for brainwashing and radicalization, he said.

Moreover, Sarma questioned the "timing" of certain "events" linked to the Congress MP's political actions and associations.

"In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," Sarma claimed in a post on X without naming the deputy Leader of Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

