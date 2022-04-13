Hojai (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Around four people, including two minors, were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the Bhelauguri area near Doboka where a four-wheeler vehicle coming from Guwahati towards Murajhar met with an accident.

According to the reports, the high-speed vehicle crashed onto a bridge post leaving four dead and six others seriously injured. Police officials informed that the deceased persons are yet to be identified. "They hail from the Murajhar area and they were coming from Guwahati. The injured were rushed to Hum hospital at Hojai," said police sub-inspector, D Shutia.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

