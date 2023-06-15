Moga (Punjab) [UK], June 15 (ANI): Pro-Khalistan supporter and Waris-Punjab-de Chief Amritpal Singh's handler Avtar Singh Khanda, who led an anti-India protest in London died in England's Birmingham on Thursday.

As per his family based in Punjab's Moga, the reason behind his death is not confirmed yet. Earlier, it was informed by media sources that Khanda was suffering from blood cancer and was admitted to a hospital in Birmingham.

Speaking to ANI, Former Akal Thakhat Jathedar Jasveer Singh Rode, said, "Avtar Singh Khanda experienced stomachache all of a sudden. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctors told him that he had cancer in the food pipe. Anyone who suffers from cancer does not die this soon. It seems that he was being given slow poison."

"The Sikhs are with the family. The members of the family are in touch with the doctors in England. Either his mother and sister will be heading to England or his body will be brought back to India", added Rode.

Recently, Khanda was also arrested in connection with the allegation of pulling down the Indian flag before the Indian embassy based in London.

National Investigating Agency had identified Khanda along with three others as the main miscreants behind the violent protest outside the Indian mission in London.

He has also been credited with grooming Amritpal Singh and taking the position of 'Waris Punjab De' chief after Deep Sidhu's death.

Avtar Singh Khanda, son of Kulwant Singh Khukhrana, was a pro-Khalistani activist.

It is also believed that Avtar Singh Khanda was the one who assisted Waris de Punjab Chief with the pro-Khalistani movement.

Amritpal Singh, who portrayed himself as a pro-Khalistani leader was earlier arrested by the Punjab Police under National Security Act (NSA) from Moga district. (ANI)

