Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) West Bengal reported 461 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,02,008, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The daily positivity rate is 4.11 per cent.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped in the National Capital; Accused Arrested.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 21,420 as three more deaths were reported from different parts of the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The state now has 5,884 active COVID-19 cases, while 20,74,704 people have recovered from the disease, including 706 on Saturday, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Police in Action After CM Yogi Adityanath, PIL Activist Devendra Tiwari Receive Death Threat.

West Bengal had reported 472 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday

A total of 2,61,29,626 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)