Begusarai (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said the BJP was 'seriously' keeping an eye on the developments in the state and not just as a mute spectator.

The senior BJP leader said his party's top leadership will take a decision once an element of order is restored amid the shifting political sands in the state and a clear pattern emerges.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seat Sharing Talks Set To Begin In Between Tamil Nadu Congress and DMK.

"Political turmoil is almost synonymous with Bihar. We are also keeping an eye on developments and media reports. BJP national president JP Nadda is also scheduled to arrive in the state today. We are on a strong political footing in Bihar and are holding meetings with our MLAs today. Nitish has not resigned yet. The BJP is not just a mute spectator to the unravelling events. We are closely tracking the developments. When the dust finally settles and a clearly pattern emerges, our top leadership will take a decision," Singh said.

His remarks come amid speculations that the ruling Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar would rejoin the National Democratic Alliance, bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state.

Also Read | 'Thank You Tejashwi': RJD Puts Out Full-Page Advertisements in Bihar Newspapers Amid Nitish Kumar Switchover Claims (Watch Video).

The unravelling power play in the state was triggered after CM and RJD president Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya took a swipe at JD(U) on X, posting that while the 'socialist party' (JDU) styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns, a statement which triggered cracks within the grand alliance.

The BJP, which was in government with Nitish's party before the latter switched sides to forge ties with RJD in 2022, and JD(U) are holding separate meetings on Sunday, according to sources.

Sources stated further that Kumar has sought time to meet Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in Patna on Sunday.

If Nitish crosses over, this would mark the fourth time that he would be switching sides.

In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP at 78; JD(U) at 45, Congress at 19, the CPI (M-L) at 12, CPI(M) and CPI at 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s at 4. Another two seats are with the AIMIM and an Independent.

Meanwhile, in a fresh post earlier in the day, Rohini said her fight against 'communal forces' will continue 'until death'.

"The fight against the communal forces will continue till our last breath," Lalu's daughter posted from X on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)