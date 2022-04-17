Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 17 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda will arrive here in Tripura for a two day-visit to address a state conference of the party and to review the party's organizational progress, top sources in the party's state unit said on Saturday.

Although dates are yet to be finalized, preliminary works to turn the maiden visit of Nadda after being appointed as the national president a success are underway, sources added.

"His visit has been deferred thrice due to COVID-19 related restrictions and other engagements of the party president. This time, he has given his consent to visit Tripura to address the party's conference. During the conference he will chair separate meetings with all the frontal organizations of the party's Pradesh unit and review the party's organizational progress," said the party source.

His visit is significant in the sense that the party is all set to fight multiple electoral battles just after his visit and the presence of the party's head at such a point in time will act as a morale boost for the party workers.

According to the available information, he will address the party functionaries at the conference and later hold a closed-door meeting with the party's core committee.

"He will arrive here and spend a night here. He will depart for New Delhi a day after his arrival," party sources further added saying that most probably he would be visiting Tripura this month. (ANI)

