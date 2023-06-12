Mansa (Punjab) [India], June 12 (ANI): Noted British rapper Stephanie Allen, also known as Stefflon Don paid tributes to slain Punjabi singer late Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday by visiting his family home in a village in Punjab's Mansa.

Stephanie Victoria Allen known by her stage name as Stefflon Don was spotted attending the candle march in tribute to Moosewal along with Moosewala's parents on Sunday. During the march, hundreds of his fans gathered with candles and placards in their hand and also heard raising slogans against the state government.

Later, while addressing the crowd at the candlelight vigil yesterday Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh said "I would like to thank everyone for gathering here in such a large number and showering your love. Your presence gives me strength to keep fighting for justice and I urge all of you to keep doing demonstrations until justice is delivered to Sidhu."

Singh also alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had taken lakhs of rupees as ransom from Mansa. He also alleged the state government was not taking strict action against culprits in the case even after a year of the killing of the Punjabi rapper.

Weeks ago fans, renowned personalities and Congress leaders from Punjab remembered Moosewala on his first death anniversary on May 29 and paid tributes to him.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, last year. The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals. The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)

