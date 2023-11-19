Ferozpur (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Border Security Force on Sunday recovered a contraband item wrapped in yellow adhesive tape from the farming field adjacent to Chak Bhange Wala village in Punjab's Ferozepur.

The seized item is suspected to be heroin, whose gross weight is 2 kg.

"On November 19, 2023, during the evening hours, on specific information regarding the presence of contraband items, a search operation was launched by BSF near Chak Bhange Wala, District Ferozepur. Further, during the search operation, at about 4:15 pm, 1 pkt of contraband suspected to be heroin (gross weight: 2 kg) wrapped with yellow adhesive tape was recovered from the farming field," the BSF said in an official statement.

Yet another nefarious attempt to smuggle contraband was foiled due to the efforts of alert BSF troops, the BSF said. (ANI)

