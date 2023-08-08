Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation Academy, Ghaziabad on Tuesday joined the Interpol Global Academy Network through a virtual signing ceremony organised between CBI and Interpol Global Complex for Innovation at Singapore.

The Letter of Acceptance was signed by Mohit Gupta, IPS, DIG (Training), CBI Academy and his counterpart at Interpol, Glenn Martindale, Director, Capacity Building & Training Directorate.

The signing ceremony was held subsequent to negotiations with INTERPOL in consultation with MHA, MEA and DoPT.

INTERPOL Global Academy Network was launched in 2019 with the aim of supporting INTERPOL in leading a global approach to Law Enforcement Training. The Network has members in all regions and supports academic collaboration amongst Law Enforcement Training Institutions across the globe.

The CBI Academy has become the 10th Member of the Interpol Global Academy Network. It is a step towards CBI Academy’s growing engagement with International Law Enforcement Institutions enabling effective capacity-building and innovation activities. One of the most reputed Law Enforcement Agencies of India, CBI is the National Central Bureau of Interpol for India as well as a Nodal Agency for Transnational Organised Crimes, Anti-Corruption Crimes, Bank Fraud Cases and Cyber Crimes.

Over the years, CBI Academy has emerged as a major police institution in the country & South Asia. CBI Academy has imparted training to over 50,000 police officers since 2005 including around 1432 foreign nationals from SAARC Nations, Africa, South East Asia, Central Asia and West Asia.

Several programmes have been conducted in collaboration with foreign agencies like US Homeland, French Embassy, FBI, NCCU UK, NCA UK, RCMP Canada along with four Interpol Global Programmes.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Glenn Martindale said that CBI Academy is a premier training institution and extremely well-placed to contribute to the INTERPOL Global Academy Network.

The corporation between CBI Academy and Interpol has tremendous potential to enhance policing outcomes in India and across the world. This collaboration will not only be highly beneficial to police personnel in India but also offer high-quality capacity building, capability development and training opportunities to police personnel across the world.

By forming part of the network, the CBI Academy will further enhance its international visibility, provide valuable contributions to discussions of international and regional scope in the field of Law Enforcement Education and benefit from knowledge exchange with other members of the network. Interpol will collaborate with CBI Academy on the inclusion of CBI Academy Courses in the Network Catalogue of Continuing Education, the development and/or delivery of a Joint Training Programme and the co-ideation and development of Joint Research Projects. (ANI)

