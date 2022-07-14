Bengaluru, Jul 14 (PTI) Union Minister for Health, Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the government has not received any advice from the scientific community on vaccines for children below 12 years of age.

“We take the decision on the advice of the scientific community. We have got permission for children above the age of 12. In the coming days, decisions will be taken based on the advice of the scientific community. Till now, we have not received any from the scientists,” the Minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

A decision was taken on Thursday that on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence, all those above 18 years will be given precautionary doses (COVID-19 vaccine) for the next 75 days starting from July 15. It will boost the immunity-level of people and help fight COVID, he said.

About the availability of vaccines, Mandaviya said six companies in the country make vaccines and their manufacturing capacity is around 20 crore doses monthly; they include Corbavax, mRNA vaccine, DNA vaccine, Covishield and Covaxin.

“These companies are not only fulfilling the need at home but also to the world. Vaccines are being exported to more than 100 countries so that the world community can be protected against COVID-19,” the Minister said.

To a query on the supply of fertilisers, he conceded that there is an ongoing fertiliser crisis in the world and the prices are increasing.

The Minister attributed the fertilisers and urea crisis to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Further China's fertiliser production has also reduced, he added.

“In view of this, the prices of urea and other fertilisers are increasing. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed us that there should not be any shortage of fertilisers and the burden of the increased fertiliser price should not fall on the farmers,” Mandaviya said.

