New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Wednesday visited a veterinary hospital in Dallupura area and the EDMC issued a challan against it for allegedly dumping biomedical waste in the open, officials said.

The mayor was accompanied by local councilor Rajiv Kumar and senior officials of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The mayor visited the veterinary hospital in the area, the EDMC said in a statement and claimed the hospital "came under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government".

Garbage was found strewn outside the hospital and biomedical waste was found dumped in the open. A challan was issued to the authorities of the veterinary hospital on the instructions of the mayor, it said.

There was no immediate reaction from the hospital or the city government on the issue.

Aggrawal also inspected Gharoli Dairy Farm where "PWD drains were found filled with filth", the officials said.

The mayor directed officials to write a letter to the PWD and resolve the problem at the earliest, the statement said.

