Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India] , April 28 (ANI): Offline registrations for the Char Dham Yatra 2025, scheduled to begin on April 30, commenced on Monday in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Special registration counters have been set up for individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. Additionally, 20 free registration counters have been installed, District Tourism Officer Shushil Nautiyal said.

"The offline registration facility for the Char Dham Yatra has begun today. We have provided 20 counters for tourists, including separate counters for people with disabilities, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. Today marks the first day of registration, with a registration limit of 1,000. It will change based on further instructions from higher authorities. Additionally, Yamunotri and Gangotri are set to open on April 30 as well," Nautiyal said.

Haridwar SSP Pramod Doval on Sunday announced the commencement of the Yatra, and while speaking on the preparations, he said, "We are reviewing police arrangements for the Yatra. Three halting areas have been identified, and CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations. Drones will be used for traffic management to ensure smooth movement."

SSP Doval further stated, "Our priority is to ensure no devotee faces inconvenience. The area has been divided into zones and sectors with extensive police deployment. Additionally, five tourist police centres are being established to assist pilgrims.

"The administration is gearing up to manage the influx of devotees for the annual pilgrimage, which draws thousands to the sacred sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath."

On April 21, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Chardham Yatra. He directed that arrangements be ensured by coordinating with local public representatives, hoteliers and other stakeholders.

According to a release issued, the Chief Minister has ordered all departmental secretaries and district magistrates to improve arrangements at the departmental and district levels during the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

