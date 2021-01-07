Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 (ANI): At least 9 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai will likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next four hours, MeT Department Director Puviarasan said on Wednesday.

Issuing the weather forecast at 11:15 pm, Chennai MeT Department Director Puviarasan said that satellite images show dense cloud over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram will witness intense spell for next three to 4 hours.

Chennai will also likely to witness heavy rainfall, the statement said.

On Tuesday, following heavy rainfall, Chennai witnessed severe waterlogging and residents faced problems. (ANI)

