New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free travel in Delhi buses for members of the transgender community.

The Delhi CM, in a post on microblogging site X, said, "The transgender community is largely neglected in our social environment. This should not happen, as they are also human beings and have equal rights. The Delhi government has decided that now travel in Delhi buses will be free for the transgender community as well. It will soon be passed by the cabinet and implemented as well. I have full hope that this decision will greatly benefit the people of the transgender community."

Kejriwal also shared a video message in his post, claiming that no previous government has worked for the transgender community.

"The transgender community to date has been ignored by everyone, and no work has been done for them by any of the governments in the last 75 years of history. No government, no party's government, has done any work for the transgender community; they were looked upon with neglect," he said.

"Today, I am very happy to tell you that the Delhi government has taken a very big decision for the transgender community. We have decided that people of the transgender community will be provided free travel in Delhi buses, just like we give free travel to women; no money is taken from women; they get free tickets; similarly, all the people of the transgender community will be given the facility of free travel in Delhi buses," he added.

The Delhi CM further said in his video message that the decision will be brought in the cabinet within the next few days, and once the decision of the cabinet is notified, this facility will be started as soon as possible.

"We will try to implement it within the next few weeks. We announced free travel for women in October 2019, and it became very popular among women," he said.

He further claimed that from October 2, 2019, to date, 147 Crores of free tickets have been given to women. (ANI)

