Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): Pramod Boro, chief of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council, slammed the Congress party, asserting that it did not understand the hopes and aspirations of the people, the needs of the people of India and alleged that it has no mission and vision that can convince the people on development.

"The Congress is going to lose in this election. I don't think that there will be any position of the Congress in the nation and it is not because of others, it is because of their wrong decisions, policies. Their leaders have lost their guts in the country and they did some wrong things previously when they were in power. They couldn't understand the hopes and aspirations of the people of India, the needs of the people of India," Boro told ANI.

"They don't have any mission or vision that can convince the people that Congress can take India, Bharat to a new height, a developed state. So, the people are very much convinced that the Congress is not in a position to lead the country, their leaders don't have any confidence," Boro added.

Pramod Boro's party, UPPL, largely limited to the Bodoland Territorial Council area, is contesting in just one (Kokrajhar) out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. The party has influence in two other Lok Sabha seats, Darrang-Udalguri and Sonitpur, which have a sizable Bodo voters.

On the other hand, Boro said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the hearts of the people over the past decade, with his developmental schemes.

"The Prime Minister has done two big things - one is reaching out to the unreached, and another is giving dreams to the people of the country to become more developed. This kind of dream was never shown by any leader in the last 75 years of independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader who can take India to a USD 5 trillion economy and make India one of the economic superpower countries in the world," Pramod Boro said.

Talking about the current situation in the Bodoland region compared to previous times, Pramod Boro said all issues were resolved and peace has returned to the Council area.

"In 2020 we signed the Peace Accord with the Government of India and the Government of Assam and after signing the Peace Accord the Prime Minister visited Kokrajhar on 7th February 2020 and he assured that after this time there will be no more violence, any kind of tear of my sisters and mothers again. After that the people are witnessing that there is no any tear, any violence, any killing, totally peace restored in the Bodoland region," Boro said.

"Another is the Prime Minister's welfare schemes are reaching to the poorest people. The Prime Minister has given a dream to the people of India that India is going to be economic superpower and also a one of the developed country," the BTC chief said.

He also lauded Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying that the latter is implementing lot of welfare schemes across the state

"He is helping women, started building infrastructure in the rural areas which people couldn't think of earlier. Lots of infrastructure coming in the rural and urban areas in the sectors of health, sports, roads, educational institutions, etc."

"He directly gives the benefits to the poor people through many schemes. In 2020, when our government started in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), we have ensured that there will be no single killing or violence, there must be security with every citizen's life and property. The people are very secured now. There was an unruly system in the previous government period - bribe from the poor people and they supported the violence in many ways. Now there is no violence, gambling, drugs, no any kind of anti-social activity in the Bodoland region and development activities have started in this region."

"We are directly working on education and this year 50 students successfully passed the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination where 3-4 years back there was only 3-4 or 5 students passed the APSC exam. We are working for development of farmers, women's, SHGs, youths and lot of things are happening in the Bodoland region which was not happened in the previous regime. So people are very happy," Pramod Boro said.

UPPL is the partner of BJP-led NDA and the part of the Assam government.

In this Lok Sabha election in Assam, BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats while its ally parties Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one (Kokrajhar).

UPPL's Jayanta Basumatary is the candidate from the Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency.

"We have six assembly constituencies inside the council and five outside the council and both candidates are going to win with a maximum margin of votes. We are going to contest the election in the name of great leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi...The method of working by the Assam government and the Chief Minister is making the life of people easy in Assam. So people are very happy and we will definitely win 12 out of 14 seats and we may get one more seat in Assam," Pramod Boro said. (ANI)

