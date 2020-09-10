Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of the Kolkata Police succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday after a week-long fight against the disease.

ASI Goutam Mahato, who was in his late 40s, died at a city hospital on Thursday morning, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Police Arrest Two People For Fake Social Media Post on Durga Puja.

"He had been on the frontline, fighting the pandemic from the very beginning. Mahato complained of uneasiness a week ago and was taken to the hospital, where he tested positive for the infection," the officer added.

Over 20 Kolkata Police personnel have succumbed to the viral disease so far, sources said.

Also Read | Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Says 'India Adopted Strategies to Ensure Increased Investments in Health to Prevent Future Pandemics'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)