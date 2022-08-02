New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) With the Delhi government going back to its old excise regime, its four corporations have geared up to ensure supply of liquor through vends managed by them.

Before the Excise Policy-2021-22, 475 out of 864 liquor vends were being run by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC).

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jeweller Shot at During Robbery in Najafgarh Area, Two Held After Encounter.

The DTTDC used to run 122 liquor shops and DSIIDC 89 of them, while the rest of the shops were managed by the two other corporations.

The government had made retail liquor sale completely private with its new excise policy implemented on November 17,2021 -- recalled recently in the backdrop of a CBI probe.

Also Read | 'Jholewala Fakir in Parliament Since 2019,’ Says Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Over Accusations of Hiding Her Expensive Bag.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had on Saturday said that the government will revert to the old excise policy regime and will operate liquor stores through its four corporations from September 1.

However, it was not clear whether private licences will also be issued by the government.

In the old excise regime, out of total 864 vends 389 were operated by individual retail licensees.

Officials privy to the development said that preparations are underway to chalk out a plan for sale of liquor at government-run liquor vends managed by the four corporations.

"Meetings are being held with stakeholders to finalise modalities about sale of liquor in retail through government vends. We are pondering over the number of liquor vends to be kept to meet the challenges ahead," a government official said.

"Things will get clearer in the coming days."

They said that it will be ensured that there is no shortage of liquor in the city till the government forms a new policy.

They said that various aspects of the business such as the number of liquor vends, their functioning, and procurement of liquor are under discussion.

From September 1, the Excise Policy 2021-22 will cease to exist and the Delhi government will revert to the old excise regime and run liquor stores in the city through its corporations.

These four government agencies will run the liquor stores as per the old excise policy regime till the government comes out with a new policy.

Delhi government has formed two committees including one for ensuring smooth transition from existing policy to the old one. The other committee will formulate a new excise policy.

The excise department of the Delhi government had on Monday issued orders for extension of retail and wholesale licences up to August 31, on payment of applicable fee for the period.

The latest excise policy was withdrawn in the backdrop of a CBI probe recommended by the LG into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation.

The policy was extended twice since April this year as the government worked on a revised excise policy for 2022-23 for which necessary approvals were yet to be taken.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)