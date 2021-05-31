Dehradun, May 31 (PTI) Covid curfew was extended in Uttarakhand on Monday till June 8.

The period of the ongoing curfew in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 AM on Tuesday morning.

The Covid curfew has been extended for another seven days and it will remain in force till 6 AM on June 8, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said

Shops dealing in essential commodities like milk, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables will open daily for three hours from 8 AM to 11 AM during the extended curfew.

However, people can go to vaccination centres during the curfew if they can show their notification for appointment.

Only 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings if they show negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours. Not more than 20 people can attend funerals. All educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, liquor shops, bar and restaurants will remain closed during the period.

People coming from outside the state will have to register on the Smart City portal and produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours on arrival.

Migrants coming back to their villages will have to remain in home quarantine for seven days.

Medicine shops, testing labs will remain open for 24 hours during the curfew while banks will be open from 10 am to 2 pm.

PDS ration outlets and grocery shops will be opened on June 1 and 5 from 8 AM to 1 PM.

