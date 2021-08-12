New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Earmarking more spaces for children, more creches, and diaper changing stations in men's washrooms are among the suggestions submitted by the DCPCR to the DDA over the Delhi Master Plan.

From creating a ''24-hour city'' with night-time economy, extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all and healthy environment to checking unauthorised colonies and pollution -- these are part of the guiding principles the DDA has laid out for the Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces, among others.

Based on review, the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has submitted its suggestions to the DDA that range from earmarking more spaces for children and more creches to enable women to join workforce to reconsider land norms for educational institutes and diaper changing stations in men's toilets, the panel said.

The recommendations state that greater space for children to meet growing demands, especially for children homes, hostels, pediatric wards, and colleges, should be allotted.

"Facilities such as creches are key enablers for women to join the workforce. Similarly, availability of sanitary pads and robust disposal systems at public utility places is a key area of focus that the commission recommends for the authority," the recommendations said.

It also called for modification of land norms for educational institutions and making the city navigable for parents with children.

"Take for example the possibility of carrying a newborn in a stroller. The city is simply not accessible. Consequently, the parents carry their newborn and toddlers in their arms in markets, buses, metro, schools, and every other place. It is hard to carry a child for hours. Parenting is hard and our infrastructure must make it easier. This requires re-envisaging our footpaths, roads, buses, and every other component of infrastructure," the panel said.

Toilets in some public places should have diaper changing facilities but not in women's toilets only, it said, adding that it is time men change their children's diapers with the master plan accounting for it.

It said that progress must be tracked on indicators that must involve seeing the city from children's eyes, and the indicator must also include element of curbing crimes against children.

