Imphal (Manipur), August 19 (ANI): Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today interacted with jawans of Assam Rifles and 57 Mountain Division at Mantripukhari Army Station in Imphal and lauded their services and said that the Indian borders are protected and safe due to the sacrifice of the Indian Army and its troops.

"Whenever I meet the jawans and officers of our armed forces, I feel happy, proud, and at peace. Everyone is serving the nation be it teachers, doctors and others but what our soldiers are doing is more than just profession and more than service," Singh said. "No matter which government is there in the country and try hard for making the country the richest in the world, the role of India's security forces plays the main role in securing the borders which is more important than anything else," he added.

Singh expressed his desire to join the army and said, "I also wanted to join the Army, but somehow I could not. It always feels a 'sense of pride' over meeting the Army jawans. He also recalled the contribution of Army Jawans in many historical wars and said that The Army Chief knows that during the Indo-China standoff, the courage and valor our soldiers had shown, this country will always be indebted to you."

Rajnath Singh is on his two-day visit to Manipur.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the military personnel who lost their lives, during the landslide at Tupul in Manipur, back in July this year. Singh also met the family members of the personnel and gave seven lakh cheques to each martyr's wife. The events took place in "Virangana samman samaroh "at Bengdubi military station in Bagdogra siliguri.

Rajnath Singh said that "Our brave soldiers do not worry about what will happen to their life, what will happen to their family, they only care about their country, the nation is paramount for them. This country will always be indebted for the sacrifice of its brave soldiers" Rajnath said at the event.

Later he inaugurated the Manipur chapter of the 131st Durand Cup at Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal and Called it a "historic day". Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament. (ANI)

