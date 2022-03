New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): As many as seven people died in a fire that broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area on Friday night.

Delhi Fire Service department informed on Saturday that the fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Officials recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rise in Maximum Temperature by 2-5 Degrees Celsius Over Northwest and Central India From Tomorrow.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident.

Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caught in around 60 shanties, officials said.

Also Read | Assam Horror: 15-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped at Hotel in Guwahati.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)