New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi Customs has written to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), mandated to probe terror-related incidents, about its recent seizure of 45 hand guns at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, officials said on Thursday.

They said that the federal agency may look into this case to ascertain any suspected terror conspiracy.

"A letter has been sent to the NIA informing them about the seizure of these 45 guns. A team of NIA officials, who had visited the airport, has already been briefed about the matter," an official said, requesting anonymity.

A Gurugram-based married couple was arrested at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle these Germany and Italy-made hand guns into the country, the officials said.

They said efforts are on to nab another accused, who escaped from the airport after handing over two pieces of luggage carrying the guns to the couple.

The accused couple, who arrived here from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City on Monday, were accompanied by their infant daughter.

The male passenger (husband) was carrying two trolley bags, which were handed to him by his elder brother who had arrived from Paris almost at the same time and day as the couple's flight from Vietnam landed here, the officials said.

The elder brother, after handing over the trolley bags, slipped out of the airport, they said.

The officials said that investigation has revealed that the third accused, who is yet to be traced, has a few serious criminal cases registered against him including that under the Arms Act.

The customs department has sought a ballistic report to confirm whether the seized guns are real or not, they said.

However, a preliminary report has confirmed that the guns can be used after certain modifications, the officials said.

As many as 45 pieces of assorted brand guns having approximate value of Rs 22.5 lakh were recovered from the baggage, they said.

The husband-and-wife duo have been arrested and their child was handed over to her grandmother, the officials said.

Both the passengers have also admitted their previous involvement in smuggling 25 pieces of assorted guns from Turkey with an approximate value of Rs 12.5 lakh, they said, adding that further investigation was continuing in the matter.

