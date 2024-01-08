New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday disposed of the plea of businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall seeking treatment in a private Hospital instead of Safdarjung Hospital. The High Court has directed the authorities to provide him with treatment in a private ward at Safdarjung Hospital. He is an accused in ED and CBI cases related to the Delhi Excise Policy.

The petitioner sought a modification of the order of December 22, 2023, passed by the bench, whereby the authorities were directed to provide medical treatment to him in Safdarjung Hospital.

While disposing of the plea, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said, "This Court finds no ground to modify the impugned order except to the extent that he will be admitted in a private ward or room in Zone-I of the Super Speciality Block of the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi."

The bench directed that the doctors concerned will ensure the accused receives the treatment as required by him, not only for his spinal surgery and its post-operative care and physiotherapy, etc., but also for any other ailment that he may be found to be suffering from, including any cardiovascular disease.

He sought medical treatment at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, mainly on the ground that the ailment with which he was suffering could be better treated at the specialised medical facility for spinal injuries.

"This Court is fully cognizant of the fact that the applicant has the right to receive proper and adequate medical treatment, however, it cannot be the case that the applicant be provided such treatment in a specific private hospital when such treatment is available at Jail Referral Hospital, which is also a premier state hospital and the necessary physiotherapy machines as well as specialist doctors in all fields of medicine are available in the said hospital," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said in the judgement.

In addition, the bench directed that the doctors concerned at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, may also consult the treating doctor of the accused at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, through video conferencing for any assistance or clarification.

The jail authority will make available all the medical records of the accused to him when he is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, as the High Court directed.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir appeared for Dhall and submitted that his right to medical treatment of his choice must be respected.

Further, he had informed the court earlier that Dhall was taking medical treatment from the same spinal injury centre.

On the other hand, Advocate Zoheb Hossain, Special counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), submitted that there is no merit in the application in view of the detailed discussion in an order dated December 22, 2023.

After hearing the submissions, the High Court directed the respondents to obtain a report from the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, specifically dealing with the apprehensions of the applicant as regards the competence of the hospital to deal with the ailment with which he is suffering. (ANI)

