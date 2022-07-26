New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi reported 781 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent along with two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

With the fresh infections, the case tally in the national capital rose to 19,49,736, while the death toll mounted to 26,305.

The number of tests conducted the previous day was 12,209.

The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,862, up from 2,548 the previous day.

As many as 1,914 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the data added.

