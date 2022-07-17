New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), an association of traders in Delhi, has called a mahapanchayat on Wednesday in protest against the imposition of GST on pre-packed and labelled items.

Customers will have to pay five per cent GST on pre-packed and labelled food items such as atta, paneer and curd, besides hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000 from Monday, with the GST Council's decision coming into force.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said this is the first time since Independence that dal, rice, flour, cereals, curd, lassi and similar items have been taxed.

On the one hand, the GST collection of the central government has reached almost 1.5 lakh crore rupees every month, while on the other hand, the Centre has also imposed tax on 'tax-free' items. This is the reason why the CTI has called a mahapanchayat of traders on Wednesday, he said.

Business leaders will decide a strategy against the new rule, Goyal said in a statement.

