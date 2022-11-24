New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Doctors at a leading healthcare group have chosen a novel way to raise awareness on mental health among students -- a quiz contest, winners of which were announced on Thursday.

'Psych-ED' saw participation of 900 schools from across 215 cities in India, with the grand finale held in Gurgaon.

The teams went through multiple rounds of nerve-racking quizzing and Navy Children School, Mumbai emerged as the winner of 'Psych-ED 2022'. They were closely followed by Christ Junior College, Bengaluru who were the first runner-up and Mayoor School, Ajmer finished as the second runner-up, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) said in a statement.

The quiz has a unique format which is designed to engage students and encourage them to gather greater awareness of psychology and concepts related to it.

"We are engaging with the youth and creating this unique way of building an understanding pertaining to psychology and mental health. Mental Health is a lesser discussed subject and the educational fraternity should come together to sensitize the younger minds," said Dr Samir Parikh, director, FMRI.

The quiz was organised by the department of mental health and behavioural sciences, Fortis Healthcare, and the grand finale took place at FMRI.

