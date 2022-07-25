Lucknow, Jul 24 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over controversies surrounding transfers in the health and the public works departments, alleging efforts are on to save the "big fishes".

At a meeting of BSP office bearers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, she alleged the people of Uttar Pradesh are harassed due to corruption at every level.

"They are now witnessing how the game of corruption is being played in transfer-posting of government officials which has become an industry. The state government has now been compelled to unmask it but efforts are on to save some 'big fishes' of this game," she alleged.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the portfolio of health, had written to the additional chief secretary, medical and health, on July 4, questioning the transfers in the health department.

"The transfer policy has not been fully implemented in the postings in the current session," the letter stated and asked the additional chief secretary to provide complete details explaining the reason for the "lapse".

The letter has gone viral on social media.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a committee led by the chief secretary to probe the transfers in the health department.

A few days ago, Adityanath ordered the suspension of five Public Works Department (PWD) officials, soon after the removal of its minister Jitin Prasada's OSD following allegations of irregularities and non-compliance to the transfer policy.

Those suspended include Manoj Kumar Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and the head of the department. The other officials are Engineer-in-chief (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit and Principal Assistant Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.

A disciplinary inquiry has been instituted against them.

