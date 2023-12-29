North Goa (Goa) [India], December 29 (ANI): Five people were arrested here for allegedly stealing the passes of Sun Burn music festival, an annual electronic dance music festival, said Goa police on Friday.

According to the police, the passes are worth Rs 82,50,000.

As per Anjuna SDPO (Sub-Divisional Police Officer) Mapusa Jivba Dalvi on Friday, a person named Arvind Kumar complained that some of his employees stole 600 'Sunburn 2023' passes from his company, S.M. Traders.

In this connection, an FIR under section 381 IPC was registered and immediate investigation was taken up, said the police.

During the investigation, teams were formed who identified and apprehended the accused namely Shivam Chari, Mahesh Gawas, Manjit Gawas, Yashin Mulla and Sidhhanagouda Hanchinal, all are residents of Ponda of South Goa district. All accused persons are employees of the complainant and recovery of stolen passes worth Rs. 60,00,000 from the instance of accused persons was done, said the police. (ANI)

