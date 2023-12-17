New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at delivering healthcare services to the last mile of India, President Droupadi Murmu virtually launched the 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign as well as the Ayushman Bhava Portal from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on September 13, 2023.

To facilitate further access to Ayushman Cards, generate ABHA IDs and raise awareness about vital health schemes and disease conditions, such as non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, health melas have been set up in various parts of the country since September 17, 2023. These health camps are designed to inform and empower citizens about the government's flagship schemes, create awareness and deliver the benefits of welfare programmes directly to the people.

A significant landmark was achieved on December 16, 2023, as the combined footfall of people crossed the 10-crore mark in over 12.6 lakh health melas organised by Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centres since the beginning of the campaign on September 17, 2023.

In the week from December 10, 2023, to December 16, 2023, 47,522 Ayushman Arogya Mandir Health Melas have been organised and reported, while a total of 12,29,792 Ayushman Arogya Mandir Health Melas have been reported since September 17, 2023. These health melas have generated a cumulative footfall of 8,86,17,970 people, while 42,41,864 people have attended these melas in the week ending December 16, 2023.

Since September 17, 2023, over 17 crore (17,26,66,845) people have undergone screening for seven types of diseases, which include TB, hypertension, diabetes, Oral cancer, breast cancer, cervical Cancer and cataract. 86,19,636 people have benefited from free screening for these seven diseases in the week ending December 16, 2023. Under Community Health Centres (CHCs), 34,107 health melas have been completed so far, registering a total of 1,37,84,954 people.

A total of 3,70,36,445 Ayushman cards have been created at the Health Melas so far, while 4,78,168 cards were generated in the week ending December 16, 2023. The generation of ABHA (Health ID) cards has reported a cumulative figure of 4,38,93,025. A total of 1,10,298 Ayushman Sabhas have also been organised and reported since September 17, 2023.

The 'Ayushman Bhav' initiative is envisaged to saturate all health care services in every village or town in line with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure reach to the last mile and enable access to health care services for everyone in society. 'Ayushman Bhav' initiative involves a set of interventions that include 'Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0', 'Ayushman Sabhas', 'Ayushman Melas-at Health and Wellness Level and Medical Camps by Medical Colleges at CHCs', and eventually ensuring Gram/Nagar Panchayat or Urban Ward to attain the status of 'Ayushman Panchayat' or 'Ayushman Urban Ward' in saturation mode. (ANI)

